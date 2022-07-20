Reward offered for alleged suspect in Lady Gaga dog walker shooting

A $5,000 (£4,100) reward has been offered by police for the alleged suspect in the Lady Gaga dog walker shooting case after he was accidentally released from prison earlier this year.

Last year, the singer’s dog walker Ryan Fischer was shot while walking her dogs. He was attacked by two men who then proceeded to steal two of the singer’s French bulldogs.

The alleged shooter – James Howard Jackson – was being held on an attempted murder charge but was mistakenly released from prison in Los Angeles in April “due to a clerical error”.

He has continued to elude police since his release and they are now offering a reward for information leading to his arrest.

Jackson is one of three men charged with also stealing two of Gaga’s French bulldogs in February 2021.

US Marshals said Jackson should be considered as “armed and dangerous” and urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to report it to police immediately, reports Sky News.

Fischer spoke out for the first time after the incident in March 2021, sharing gratitude to first responders and healthcare workers, along with a deluge of well-wishes from Gaga’s fans.

He said he was expected to fully recover from his injuries following the attack. Later that month he revealed that he had part of his lung removed, saying: “Recovery isn’t a straight line.”

Gaga called Fischer a “hero” after the shooting incident. He was walking three of the pop star’s dogs when he was shot four times outside his home near Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood.