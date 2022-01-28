Rex Orange County announces huge show in London

Rex Orange County has unveiled details of a huge show in London this summer.

The musician will play Gunnersbury Park on August 13 as part of his new ‘The Who Cares? Tour’.

Tickets for the outdoor, 20,000 capacity show go on sale at 9am on February 4 and can be purchased here.

Advertisement

Earlier this week (January 26), Rex Orange County announced details of his new album ‘Who Cares?’ and shared the first track from it in ‘Keep It Up’, which you can listen to below.

The artist last released a record with his 2020 ‘Live At Radio City Music Hall’ EP, which was recorded at his pair of sold-out shows at the New York venue that same year.

Rex’s fourth album, ‘Who Cares?’ will be released on March 11 via Sony. It was made in Amsterdam in collaboration with Benny Sings, whom the musician previously worked with on his 2017 platinum-selling breakout single ‘Loving Is Easy’.

The record will also feature a new collaboration with Tyler, The Creator in ‘Open A Window’ – the first time the British artist and US rapper have worked together since the latter’s 2017 album ‘Flower Boy’.

The tracklist for ‘Who Cares?’ is as follows:

Advertisement

‘Keep It Up’

‘Open A Window’ (feat. Tyler, The Creator)

‘Worth It’

‘Amazing’

‘One In A Million’

‘If You Want It’

‘7 AM’

‘The Shade’

‘Making Time’

‘Shoot Me Down’

‘Who Cares?’

The musician’s last album ‘Pony’ was released in 2019. In a five-star review of the record, NME said: “A dazzling follow up to ‘Apricot Princess’, Rex Orange County’s third studio album is a total delight. It may be miserable outside, and the world’s going to shit, but try listening to ‘Pony’ and not feeling a little bit more optimistic about the future. Go on, we dare you.”