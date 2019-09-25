Rex Orange County covers Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s ‘I Don’t Care’

For BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge

Rex Orange County recently stopped by the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge to cover Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s collaboration ‘I Don’t Care’.

Armed with just his guitar, Alex O’Connor delivered a stripped-down version of the single from Sheeran’s latest album, ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’. Watch it below:

Rex Orange County is the latest musician to participate in Live Lounge Month. Recent artists who’ve appeared include Stormzy – who covered Beyoncé’s ‘Brown Skin Girl’ – and Little Simz, who roped in Lianne La Havas for a cover of Headie One’s ‘Both’.

Rex Orange County also treated the Live Lounge to a performance of his new single, ‘10/10’. It’s the opening track of his newly announced album ‘Pony’, which will be released next month. Rex Orange County will also tour the UK in November before jumping over to North America in 2020. Watch his rendition of ‘10/10’ in the Live Lounge below:

Last week, Rex Orange County made a surprise appearance onstage at Tyler, The Creator‘s landmark Brixton Academy concert – the rapper’s first UK show since his ban – to perform their collaboration ‘Boredom’. Back in February, Rex released a song, ‘New House’, and wrote a reflective note to fans, thanking “everyone that is here for me now and [those] who are still here from before.”