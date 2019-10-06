Ric Ocasek’s widow Paulina Porizkova remembers her last moments with the Cars frontman

"We got to circle the bed and hold hands and really say goodbye"

Paulina Porizkova, the widow of late Cars frontman Ric Ocasek, has recalled her last moments with her husband, and praised his “incredible gentleness”.

The singer died last month aged 75, and tributes have poured in since from his loved ones and a host of musicians.

Porizkova has now spoken to Rolling Stone, detailing her last moments with her husband and her troubles with the reporting of his death.

The widow found Ocasek in his home after his death. Despite him undergoing surgery a few weeks before his death, Porizkova says that this was “not at all” the cause behind the death.

“I don’t know how much I want to say about the surgery, but it was successful. He was recuperating really well,” she says. “So his passing was a fucking shock.”

She then spoke of bringing cookies home for the singer on the night before his death.

“I stopped and got some cookies for Ric,” she said. “When I got there, he was sitting in his usual chair and I said, ‘I got some gooey cookies,’ and he said, ‘OK, thanks, hon — I had some terrible cookies because I was in the mood for cookies, but I’ll have your gooey cookies tomorrow. I think I’m going to bed early since I‘m feeling a little sore.’ And that was the last time I saw him alive.”

She then spoke of finding her husband in bed, saying:

“I did some chores and then it was 11, and I thought, ‘This is weird, there’s something not right about this,’ ” she said. “I poured the coffee and came upstairs to give it to him and he was in the exact same position; he hadn’t even moved a little bit. And at that point, I knew, but I couldn’t believe it.”

“I walked up to him and he still looked asleep. Except he was really, really still and his eyes were a little bit open. I thought he was waking up, actually. I was about to wave my hand in front of his face and go, ‘Hey, I brought you coffee.’ But I touched his cheek and it was like touching marble. That was pretty f—ing awful.”

Speaking of the aftermath, Porizkova said: “I wanted Ric’s sons to get here so we could all say goodbye to him. So we waited, and we got to circle the bed and hold hands and really say goodbye,” she explained. “We were here with his shape for many hours after his death. It was kind of wonderful because we all understood he was gone. He definitely left us.”

Porizkova also stated that she was “baffled” by the New York medical examiner’s autopsy on Ocasek, which stated that Ocasek died of atherosclerosis.