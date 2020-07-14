Rich Brian drops new single ‘Love In My Pocket’

Rapper/producer Rich Brian has released a brand new single, ‘Love In My Pocket’.

Released today (July 14), ‘Love In My Pocket’ was written with Brian’s longtime collaborators Bekon and The Donuts (Kendrick Lamar, SZA).

Rich Brian discussed the meaning behind ‘Love In My Pocket’ in a press release, saying, “This song is about living in an environment of attention being sought with love happening around you that you feel like you deserve to experience but don’t know how to get, and fears being conquered.”

Listen to ‘Love In My Pocket’ now:

The new track is the follow-up to Brian’s April single ‘Bali’, a collaboration with Guapdad 4000.

The accompanying video clip for ‘Bali’ saw the pair delivering packages to other artists and fellow collaborators, including Thundercat and Denzel Curry.

Earlier this year, Brian was a featured artist for new online festival Asia Rising Forever, alongside Beabadoobee, Kang Daniel, No Vacation, mxmtoon and more. The festival was organised by rap collective 88rising, of which Brian is a member.

88rising launched in 2015, masterminded by Sean Miyashiro. As well as Brian, 88rising houses artists Joji, Keith Ape and NIKI.

