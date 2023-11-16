‘Rich Men North Of Richmond’ singer Oliver Anthony announces 2024 UK and Ireland tour

Oliver Anthony has announced a run of UK and Ireland live dates for 2024.

The ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ singer will make stops in Glasgow, Manchester, London, Belfast and Dublin between February 7 and 13 – see the full details below. Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT this Friday (November 17), and you can order them here.

The dates will be part of the Virginia singer-songwriter’s first international headline tour, which is also set to take in Europe and Australia.

Advertisement

‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ became a viral sensation in August, reaching Number One in the US Charts, making Anthony the first artist to debut at that spot without any previous chart entries. It has so far racked up nearly 100million YouTube views.

But the song’s viral success hasn’t been without controversy. While some have interpreted it as a working class anthem, it has been criticised by others for being “fatphobic”, while others labelled it a “right-wing anthem”.

Oliver Anthony’s 2024 UK/Ireland dates:

FEBRUARY

7 – Barrowland, Glasgow

8 – Albert Hall, Manchester

10 – Shepherds Bush Empire, London

12 – Ulster Hall, Belfast

13 – Vicar Street, Dublin

In September, Anthony cancelled a show at Cotton Eyed Joe in Knoxville, Tennessee after it emerged that the venue was selling tickets at $99, with meet and greets costing $199.

Advertisement

“I had to pull off on the side of the road and make this video. My adrenaline’s pumping, man,” Anthony said. “Don’t buy $90 Cotton Eyed Joe tickets or $200 for a meet and greet. That’s not acceptable. Just saw the Facebook post and lost my shit.”

Anthony joined Papa Roach and Shinedown for an acoustic performance of a few songs in a car park at the rain-affected Blue Ridge Rock in September. They played a cover of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s ‘Simple Man’ as well as Papa Roach’s ‘Last Resort’.

In September, Anthony released his latest single, ’90 Some Chevy’.