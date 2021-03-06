Richard Ashcroft and Supergrass to headline Nottingham’s Splendour Festival

Richard Ashcroft and Supergrass have been announced as the headliners for the 2021 edition of Nottingham’s Splendour Festival.

The festival, held on Saturday July 24, is the latest UK festival to announce its intention to go ahead following the unveiling of the UK’s road map out of lockdown.

Alongside Ashcroft and Supergrass, the likes of Becky Hill and The Vamps will also perform at Splendour, with the full line-up still to be revealed.

Advertisement

See the current list of artists for the festival, which takes place at Wollaton Park, below.

🎉 SPLENDOUR LINE UP ANNOUNCED 🎉 We’re thrilled to announce @richardashcroft & @SupergrassHQ as our headliners, joining a bill full of incredible artists & much more yet to be announced! Nottingham’s biggest summer party is back, get your tickets now: https://t.co/c4JAvwqwNk pic.twitter.com/mWiC8ju2US — Splendour Festival (@splendourfest) March 5, 2021

Following news of the roadmap, which plans to allow large-scale events with no social distancing in the UK from June 21, a number of festivals have vowed to go ahead this year.

Reading & Leeds shared their plan to hold their pair of festivals as planned in August, quickly selling out in the process, while Live Nation sold over 170,000 tickets in the three days following the announcement of the roadmap.

Isle Of Wight Festival was originally scheduled to take place the weekend before June 21, but now that the event has moved to September, festival boss John Giddings is confident of a successful return.

“We’ve moved it to three months later to make sure that it’s going to be safe, and the government are running test events in a month’s time to prove that it’s possible to do these shows, so we’ve got everything in our favour,” Giddings told NME.

Advertisement

“We’ll now be in September: the Isle Of Wight has some of the best weather in the UK, what’s not to like? By then the whole of the UK would have been vaccinated and there’s a point at which somebody somewhere has got to come out and enjoy themselves.”

Despite this, independent festival bosses and industry insiders have warned that their 2021 events risk cancellation if they fail to receive Government-backed insurance by the end of the month.

Speaking to NME, Association of Independent Festivals CEO Paul Reed said that government-backed insurance needs to be introduced before the end of March, when it is expected that independent festivals will have to start making major payments for this summer’s events.

“COVID simply isn’t covered by policies, so that’s why we think that there needs to be a government backed insurance scheme, with them essentially acting as the insurer as a last resort in the way the way that other governments have done across Europe to allow festival planning to go ahead with confidence,” Reed told NME.