Richard Ashcroft announces Heritage Live show at Berkshire country estate

Richard Ashcroft has announced a show at Englefield House in Berkshire, England, this summer.

The former The Verve frontman will play the grounds of the Elizabethan country house on July 22, as part of the Heritage Live concert series. He’ll be joined by special guests Ocean Colour Scene and The Sherlocks.

Tickets for the show will be available and on general sale at 9am on Friday, March 31 – purchase yours here. Fans can register for the pre-sale here.

Speaking of the announcement, promoter Giles Cooper of GCE Live said: “We’re so excited to be promoting this show with Richard for Heritage Live. I remember seeing The Verve’s first-ever London gig at the King’s Head pub in Fulham in 1991, when I worked at NME, with just ten people in the audience. It culminated with Miles Leonard agreeing to sign them to Hut Records by the end of the night!

“Thirty years later and Richard has stood the test of time, becoming one of rock’s truly iconic frontmen. So many classic tunes that everyone knows every lyric to, will make for a classic show, and to have Ocean Colour Scene on the bill too – this will be such a night to remember. We can’t wait!”

Richard Ashcroft will be performing in the stunning grounds of Englefield, in Pangbourne, Berkshire on Saturday 22nd July 2023. Tickets will be on sale on from Friday 31st March at 9am at https://t.co/xtXr4BC9Rr pic.twitter.com/CXOma1m8Qm — Richard Ashcroft (@richardashcroft) March 24, 2023

In December, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announced an outdoor headline show in Essex for this summer, as part of Heritage Live.

The former Oasis singer-songwriter will perform in the grounds of English Heritage’s Audley End House & Gardens on August 5. The Zutons and former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan are due to support.

Other gigs taking place as part of the series include Tom Jones (August 6), Soft Cell (August 11), Van Morrison (August 25), Robbie Williams (August 26-27) and The Who (August 28). Tickets for all the shows are available here.

In other news, The Courteeners, Richard Ashcroft and Sugababes were among the first set of acts announced for this year’s Tramlines Festival.

The festival is set to return to Hillsborough Park in Sheffield for its 15th year on the weekend of July 21-23, with Ashcroft topping the bill on the Friday night. Meanwhile, The Courteeners will headline on Saturday and Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott will close the festival on Sunday. You can find tickets here.