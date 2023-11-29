Richard Ashcroft announces huge 2024 homecoming show at Wigan’s Robin Park

Richard Ashcroft will be returning to his hometown of Wigan for a huge show next year.

The former frontman of The Verve will play Robin Park on July 20, marking his first show in Wigan for over 25 years.

“After 25 years, I’m back playing in my hometown. Looking forward to an amazing night in Wigan,” he said in a press release.

Advertisement

The Wigan show won’t be the only large-scale Ashcroft plays next summer, however. He is also set to play in Halifax as part of the ‘Live At The Piece Hall’ series and will perform in Saffron Walden as part of the Heritage Live series of concerts. He also participated in the latter series this summer, playing in the grounds of Englefield House in Berkshire, England.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday (December 1) – you can see the full list of Ashcroft’s summer shows below and buy your tickets here.

Richard Ashcroft’s 2024 summer outdoor shows are:

JULY

20 – Wigan, Robin Park

AUGUST

2 – Halifax, Piece Hall

3 – Saffron Walden, Audley End House

Advertisement

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Ashcroft recreated the music video for The Verve’s ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’ for Sky Sports.

The singer recreated the visual accompaniment to the 1997 hit for a Sky Sports promotion of Formula One, and filmed the clips a couple of days before last week’s British Grand Prix 2023 kicked off.

Instead of walking the streets of London as in the original video, Ashcroft is seen performing the track around the UK’s Silverstone Circuit, which hosted the first British Grand Prix in 1948. The footage also features retro footage from previous Grand Prixs, including footage of the audience.

Arriving over a quarter of a century ago, ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’ remains The Verve’s most popular song, and first appeared as part of their third studio album ‘Urban Hymns’.