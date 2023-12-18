Richard Ashcroft announces huge outdoor London show for summer 2024

Richard Ashcroft has announced details of a huge outdoor show, set to take place in London next summer.

The announcement comes as the singer-songwriter has been revealed as the latest addition to the upcoming Kew The Music live music event, held in South West London.

Set to take place over the summer, the week-long event will return to the UNESCO World Heritage site, Kew Gardens, between July 8 and July 12, 2024.

For his appearance at next year’s instalment, Ashcroft will appear as the final headliner at the event and is set to take to the stage on the last day, Sunday, July 14.

The upcoming set follows the two-time Ivor Novello winner’s work with The Verve over the years, as well as his run of solo albums, the most recent of which was his sixth solo LP, ‘Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1’, which arrived back in 2021.

As well as Ashcroft, other artists set to appear as headliners for the 2024 edition of Kew The Music include pop singer Mika, who will headline the event on Tuesday, July 9, and Passenger who will take to the stage on Thursday, July 11.

Following the recent completion of their 2023 reunion tour, JLS will also be taking to the stage at the London live music event on Friday, July 12, and the upcoming instalment will be opened by British horticulturist, broadcaster, and writer Monty Don, who will be taking part in an ‘Evening In Conversation’ event on Monday, July 8.

The headliners for Wednesday (July 10) and Saturday (July 13) are set to be revealed at a later date, as are the guests set to join Ashcroft on the final night of next year’s edition.

Tickets for the Richard Ashcroft show will go on pre-sale from tomorrow (December 19) at 10am GMT. The general sale will be available from Wednesday (December 20) at the same time. Visit here to buy tickets.

This year’s edition of Kew The Music ran between July 11-16, and saw appearances from Bastille, The Vamps, The Human League, Jools Holland and more.

In other Richard Ashcroft news, last month the musician shared that he would be returning to his hometown of Wigan for a huge show next year. The former Verve frontman will play Robin Park on July 20, marking his first show in Wigan for over 25 years.