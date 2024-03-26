Richard Ashcroft announces huge support acts for 2024 Wigan homecoming shows

Richard Ashcroft has announced some huge support acts for his upcoming 2024 Wigan hometown shows.

The former Verve frontman announced he was playing his first Wigan show in 25 years last November. Taking place this July at Robin Park, Ashcroft shared: “After 25 years, I’m back playing in my hometown. Looking forward to an amazing night in Wigan.”

Now, Ashcroft has revealed the cast of support acts to join him on his special homecoming show. For his concert on the 20th, Britpop legends Cast, Liverpudlians Red Rum Club and and Wigan’s own up-and-coming Maxwell Varey will take to the stage.

Advertisement

On the 21st, he will be joined by a completely different lineup consisting of indie rockers The Zutons, Welsh quartet The Royston Club, and another Wigan on-the-rise band, Stanleys.

Tickets are currently on sale and available for purchase here.

Ashcroft will also be performing a huge London show at Kew Gardens on July 14. The concert will be part of the Kew The Music live series, held at the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

He will also play at Margate’s iconic Dreamland venue on July 12. Limp Bizkit, Madness, Simple Minds, Manic Street Preachers, Suede, IDLES, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, and more have also been announced as part of the lineup.

In other news, Ashcroft recently recreated The Verve’s music video for ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’ for Sky Sports.

Advertisement

Ashcroft filmed the video in honour of the British Grand Prix 2023, where instead of walking the streets of London, he performed the track around the UK’s Silverstone Circuit. The footage also features retro footage from previous Grand Prixs, including footage of the audience.