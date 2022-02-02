Richard Ashcroft announces massive summer show at Leeds’ Millennium Square

Richard Ashcroft has announced that he’ll be performing a massive show at Leeds’ Millennium Square this summer.

The former Verve frontman will take to the stage at the Leeds city centre venue on July 16 in support of his most recent record, ‘Acoustic Hymns Vol.1’.

The Millennium Square show will follow Ashcroft’s previously confirmed appearance at Highest Point Festival in Lancaster in mid-May, and comes ahead of his sets at CarFest North and Splendour in Nottingham later in July.

Tickets for the Leeds show go on sale this Friday (February 4) at 9:30am – you can get them here.

Richard Ashcroft will headline an outdoor Summer show at @millsqleeds on 16th July 2022. Tickets go on sale this Friday 4th February at at 9.30am https://t.co/6rjHhq6Fb8 pic.twitter.com/c917hX83vg — Richard Ashcroft (@richardashcroft) February 1, 2022

Last month, Ashcroft shared a new remix of ‘C’mon People (We’re Making It Now)’ featuring Liam Gallagher. The original collaboration appeared on ‘Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1’.

In a three-star review of ‘Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1’, NME‘s Damian Jones said: “Opener ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’ is a sprawling, symphonic masterpiece reworked acoustically to allow Ashcroft’s gravelly vocals to take centre stage over subtle piano keys and twanging guitar chords.”

Of his collaboration with Gallagher, the review added: “‘C’mon People (We’re Making It Now)’ wasn’t a classic by any means when it first surfaced back in 2000, but the decision to pull in Liam Gallagher to lay down his vocals alongside Ashcroft has turned it into one, as the pair swap soulful verses like two heavyweights exchanging blows on a stunning duet.”

Meanwhile, Ashcroft recently revealed that he would like to write some hits for Rihanna.

Speaking in an interview, he said he’d like to write for the Bajan pop star – and thinks he’d be good at it because he pens “big melodies and big choruses”.

He also said he would like to write for Adele. “I like singers where you know the chorus will be heard by billions of people,” he said.

“That’s not for the dough, but the idea that you can get your melody heard by so many people.”