Richard Ashcroft announces pair of London shows for next year

Richard Ashcroft has announced a pair of London shows set to take place in May next year.

Set to take place at the London Palladium on May 21 and 22 2021, the two gigs represent his first since Ashcroft’s intimate show at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in December 2018.

Commenting on the upcoming shows, the former Verve frontman said: “It’s time to take back the stage. Music is power.”

Advertisement

Tickets for the gigs go on general sale on Friday (December 11) from 9.30am – you can get them on Gigs And Tours and LW Theatres.

Richard Ashcroft is set to make a long awaited return to live shows next year, with two full-scale shows at the London Palladium on May 21st and 22nd 2021.

Tickets go on general sale from 9.30am this Friday, December 11th here: https://t.co/8hG2lRPUP7 pic.twitter.com/N8ujfkm4Hm — Richard Ashcroft (@richardashcroft) December 7, 2020

Back in September, Ashcroft revealed that he’s set to release an acoustic album comprised of some of his greatest hits.

The former Verve frontman, whose fifth solo album ‘Natural Rebel’ arrived in 2018, was recently speaking to Radio X when George Godfrey quizzed him on what fans could expect from his next project.

“Yeah, at the moment I’m set to start on an acoustic set of some of the best tunes […] and stripping them back and laying them bare basically, so that will be my next thing. I’m excited about that,” Ashcroft replied.

Advertisement

“I’ll be recording, I’m carrying on, moving on. So that will be my next record and from there when that comes out, that mythical night in my mind will take place.”

Meanwhile, a manager of Ashcroft has revealed how the songwriter managed to win back the rights to ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’ from The Rolling Stones.

Speaking to Billboard in an interview published yesterday (June 24), John Kennedy – one of two managers Ashcroft hired last year – shone a light on the process of approaching Mick Jagger and Keith Richards for the return of the publishing rights of the ‘Urban Hymns’ classic.