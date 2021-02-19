Richard Ashcroft covers John Lennon’s ‘Bring On The Lucie (Freda Peeple)’

Richard Ashcroft has today delivered a stirring rendition of John Lennon‘s 1973 protest song ‘Bring On The Lucie (Freda Peeple)’.

The release of new music from Ashcroft was teased earlier this week, and the cover has arrived with a new music video as well.

The visuals see Ashcroft perform the song in the studio, with footage of Lennon performing occasionally superimposed. In addition, “Free the people”, written in various languages, appears across the screen throughout the video.

Watch it below:

‘Bring On The Lucie (Freda Peeple)’ marks the first musical output from the former frontman of The Verve since 2018, when he released his fifth solo studio album ‘Natural Rebel’.

Back in September of last year, Ashcroft revealed that he was planning to release an acoustic album compiled of some of his greatest hits.

“Yeah, at the moment I’m set to start on an acoustic set of some of the best tunes […] and stripping them back and laying them bare basically, so that will be my next thing. I’m excited about that,” Ashcroft said of the forthcoming project to Radio X.

“I’ll be recording, I’m carrying on, moving on. So that will be my next record and from there when that comes out, that mythical night in my mind will take place.”

In addition, Ashcroft also recently announced two London shows set to take place at the London Palladium in May of this year.