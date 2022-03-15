Richard Ashcroft announces London show for South Facing Festival

Richard Ashcroft has announced a show in London as part of this year’s South Facing Festival.

The former Verve frontman will make a headline appearance at the Crystal Palace Bowl on Saturday, August 6. He’ll be joined on the night by some “special guests” who are yet to be confirmed.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT this Friday (March 18) – buy yours here. Fans can access a priority pre-sale at the same time on Thursday (March 17) by registering their details here.

Advertisement

South Facing Festival, which launched last year, runs between July 29 and August 21. The open-air concert series will also host performances from the likes of London Grammar, Bombay Bicycle Club, Jungle and Becky Hill.

You can see the announcement for Ashcroft’s bill-topping show in the tweet below.

The Verve LEGEND, @richardashcroft will be headlining South Facing on Saturday 6th August! 🎸 You can sign up for priority access to tickets here: https://t.co/lbEAUfnT5c pic.twitter.com/yc23J0RYS1 — South Facing Festival (@SouthFacingFest) March 15, 2022

Last year’s inaugural South Facing Festival included sets from Dizzee Rascal, Supergrass and The Streets.

Ashcroft, who released his latest album ‘Acoustic Hymns Vol.1’ last October, is also due to perform at Millennium Square in Leeds this summer. You can find his full schedule and ticket details here.

Back in January, the singer-songwriter shared a new remix of his track ‘C’mon People (We’re Making It Now)’ featuring Liam Gallagher.

Advertisement

In a three-star review, NME said that Ashcroft’s ‘Acoustic Hymns Vol.1’ – a re-imagining of “classic songs” from his back catalogue – was “well worth a listen, and an excellent reminder of some of both Ashcroft and The Verve’s finest work”.

Richard Ashcroft said late last year that he wants to write some material for Rihanna and Adele.

“I like big hits. I write big melodies and big choruses,” he explained. “I like singers where you know the chorus will be heard by billions of people.”