Richard E Grant announces duet with Frankie Goes To Hollywood singer Holly Johnson

Richard E Grant is set to collaborate with Frankie Goes To Hollywood singer Holly Johnson on a new track.

The actor will appear on ‘This Was Me’, a new original song written for the soundtrack of the forthcoming film adaptation of hit stage show Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

Revealing the collaboration on Twitter, sharing a post that announced the soundtrack, also featuring Sophie Ellis Bextor, Sharon Horgan and more, Johnson wrote: “Love this even more …. ‘This Was Me’ featuring Holly Johnson and Richard E Grant is on this.”

Love this even more …. “This Was Me” featuring Holly Johnson and Richard E Grant is on this https://t.co/mzflo8ondT — HOLLY JOHNSON (@TheHollyJohnson) August 12, 2021

The upcoming soundtrack will come out on September 10, and is available to pre-order now. See its tracklisting below:

1. ‘Don’t Even Know It’ – Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Original Album Cast

2. ‘Everything’ – Becky Hill

3. ‘Wall In My Head’ – Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Original Album Cast

4. ‘Spotlight’ – Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Original Album Cast

5. ‘This Was Me’ – Holly Johnson

6. ‘Work Of Art’ – Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Original Album Cast

7. ‘Werk Girl’ – Todrick Hall

8. ‘Over The Top’ – Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Original Album Cast

9. ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ – Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Original Album Cast

10. ‘It Means Beautiful’ – Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Original Album Cast

11. ‘He’s My Boy’ – Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Original Album Cast

12. ‘My Man Your Boy’ – Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Original Album Cast

13. ‘While You’re Still Young’ – Sophie Ellis-Bextor & The Feeling

14. ‘Out Of The Darkness (A Place Where We Belong)’ – Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Original Album Cast

15. ‘When The Time Comes’ – Chaka Khan

16. ‘ETAJ’ – The Feeling (3:39)

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will then come to Amazon Prime Video a week later on September 17. A synopsis of the film reads: “Jamie New is a 16-year-old who doesn’t quite fit in. Instead of pursuing a traditional career, he dreams of becoming a drag queen. Uncertain about his future, Jamie knows one thing for sure – he’s going to be a sensation.

“Supported by his loving mother and amazing friends, Jamie overcomes discrimination and bullying to step out of the darkness – and into the spotlight.”

Watch the film’s trailer below:

Elsewhere, it’s been revealed that Richard E. Grant wanted the role of Batman in the DC hero’s upcoming new film.

In a new interview, the actor’s daughter, Olivia Grant, who helped with casting on Matt Reeves’ The Batman, revealed that her father wanted to star as the caped crusader and that she was the one who had to break the news that Robert Pattinson was given the role.