Richard Hawley announces 2024 UK and Ireland tour

Richard Hawley has announced a UK and Ireland tour in support of his recent career-spanning compilation album – find all the details below.

The Sheffield singer-songwriter released ‘Now Then: The Very Best Of Richard Hawley’ earlier this month. Today (October 30), it’s been confirmed that he’ll head out on the road for a string of headline shows.

Hawley is due to kick off the tour in Dublin on May 24 before making stop-offs in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Leicester, Bristol, London, Brighton, Manchester, Liverpool and other locations throughout June.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT this Friday (November 3) – you’ll be able to buy yours here.

Richard Hawley’s 2024 UK and Ireland tour dates are as follows:

MAY:

24 – 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin

JUNE

02 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

03 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

05 – De Montfort Hall, Leicester

06 – Bristol Beacon, Bristol

08 – Eventim Apollo, London

09 – Brighton Dome, Brighton

11 – Wulfrun at Halls, Wolverhampton

12 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

13 – Glasshouse, Gateshead

15 – Liverpool Olympia, Liverpool

16 – U.E.A (University Of East Anglia), Norwich

18 – Portsmouth Guildhall, Portsmouth

20 – Scarborough Spa, Scarborough

Last week saw Hawley perform an intimate live set at The Grapes in Sheffield to celebrate the release of ‘Now Then…’. The pub is also the same place where the Arctic Monkeys played their first-ever gig as a band.

Back in February, Hawley spoke to NME about his musical Standing At The Sky’s Edge, his upcoming new material and his experiences of working with the Monkeys, Pulp and Self Esteem.

The show “charts the hopes and dreams of three generations over the course of six tumultuous decades”, according to Hawley.

“The great test will be how well it travels,” he told NME. “Like Henderson’s Relish and local beer, it might not make it that far south! I hope it does, and it’s great that The National Theatre have given it the chance.

“There’s always been the drive for me to do it, and it isn’t money or success, but to make sure that those people’s voices are heard. The people that lived on Park Hill were basically forgotten. They were left to rot and then forced out.”

As for the progress on new music, Hawley said at the time that he was “itching” to get back into the studio to work on the follow-up to his 2019 album ‘Further’ this year.

“I’ve got melodies and chords,” he told NME. “I deliberately avoided writing lyrics during lockdown because I didn’t want to write a lockdown record.”

Over the summer, Hawley supported Pulp at their two homecoming arena concerts. He also joined the band on stage to perform collaborative renditions of ‘Common People’ and ‘Sunrise’.