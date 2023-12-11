Richard Hawley to open Sheffield’s Rock n Roll Circus 2024

Richard Hawley has been confirmed as the opener to the 2024 edition of Rock N Roll Circus. Find ticket details below.

Set to take place in Sheffield next summer, 2024 will mark the second instalment of the live event in the northern city and is set to take place between Thursday, August 29 – Sunday, September 1.

Now, it’s been confirmed that Sheffield artist Hawley will open the upcoming event, in what will be his biggest ever hometown show.

Set to take place on Thursday (August 29), he will be joined on the bill by Northern Irish baroque pop icon The Divine Comedy, as well as Merseyside rock band The Coral. More artists set to appear will be announced at a later date.

“It’s always a privilege and an honour to play in my hometown,” said Hawley, discussing the upcoming set at Rock N Roll Circus 2024. “I loved seeing Self Esteem at the Rock N Roll circus last year so I’m looking forward to it myself in ’24.”

Having released nine studio albums over the last 20 years – with two of which being nominated for the Mercury Prize – Hawley has become synonymous with Sheffield throughout his career. The new announcement also comes following the release of his best-of album ‘Now Then’, which arrived back in October this year.

“I’m delighted to see the return of Rock N Roll Circus to Sheffield. Music is an important part of Sheffield, and events like this help us celebrate that,” said Cllr Martin Smith, Chair of the Economic Development and Skills Committee.

“They also have a positive impact on our local economy, bringing more people to Sheffield, and bringing more visitors to our venues and businesses,” he added. “We look forward to four days of circus fun, amazing music and the event being even bigger and better than ever.”

Visit here to sign up for exclusive early ticket access, and visit here to keep an eye out for more information, ticket registrations and further line-up announcements.

Previous instalments of Rock N Roll Circus in Sheffield have seen performances from headline acts including Becky Hill and Milburn, and this year was headlined by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

The concert took place at Don Valley Bowl on Friday, September 1, and continued across the weekend (September 2, 3). Other acts at the event included Happy Mondays, The Cribs, The Joy Formidable and Somebody’s Child.

In other Richard Hawley news, earlier this year the singer-songwriter announced a UK and Ireland tour in support of his recent career-spanning compilation album.

The tour is set to kick off in Dublin on May 24, and later make stops in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Leicester, Bristol, London, Brighton, Manchester, Liverpool and other locations throughout June.