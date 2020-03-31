Rick Astley announces free concert for NHS, Primary Care and emergency service workers

Rick Astley has announced a free concert to for all NHS frontline, Primary Care and emergency services staff.

The gig will take place later this year, when it’s hoped the current coronavirus pandemic will be well under control.

Astley will perform at Manchester Arena on October 28, 2020, with only the specified healthcare and emergency service professionals in the UK eligible to apply for tickets. Those who secure tickets must bring the original copy of their staff ID to the show and the name on their ID must match the name of the person who made the booking.

Tickets will be available from 7pm on Thursday (April 2) via Ticketmaster.

In a press release, Astley said: “Our NHS and emergency services are amazing. This concert is a thank you to all those fantastic frontline staff. I promise my band and I will give it everything to give you a great night out.”

Last week (March 24), Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott announced their own plans to stage a free gig for NHS staff later this year. The Beautiful South duo will play Nottingham Arena on October 13.

“The coronavirus pandemic should remind everyone, and let no-one forget, that our National Health Service is the most brilliant and significant institution in our lives,” Heaton said in a message to fans.

The Charlatans’ Tim Burgess has also pledged to give all guestlist spots for his next solo UK tour to NHS staff.

Meanwhile, Spotify has shared new plans to help struggling artists during coronavirus crisis. It comes after recent figures revealed that UK musicians have already lost £13.9m because of coronavirus, and a new hardship fund has been launched to help.