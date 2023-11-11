Rick Astley to perform this year’s New Year’s Eve’ concert on the BBC

Rick Astley is set to perform on the BBC’s New Year’s Eve celebration event, ‘New Year’s Eve Rocks’ this year.

Broadcast to viewers live from Camden’s Roundhouse, the event will see Astley “joined on stage by some very special guests”, according to a statement from the BBC today (November 11). Tickets for the event go on general sale at at 9am on November 14 and can be purchased here.

It added: “Performing his global hits and some surprise numbers, Rick and his all-star guests will party right into 2024. This one-off TV recording of Rick Astley Rocks New Year’s Eve…for BBC One will be a night to remember. The festivities will continue after BBC One goes live to London for the traditional epic fireworks display.”

Speaking about his appearance, Astley said: “What an honour it is to host the New Year’s Eve celebration on BBC One this year! It’s always been part of my New Year’s ritual to watch the show and take in the amazing fireworks, so to be part of it this year is fantastic! Here’s to a great night.”

🎉 Get ready to Rick-Roll into 2024! After rocking Glastonbury and @BBCRadio2 in The Park, @RickAstley's helping ring in the New Year on @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer You wouldn't get this from any other guy 😉 More info ➡️ https://t.co/HEKoJreTDH pic.twitter.com/QRmc55mDEi — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) November 11, 2023

Jonathan Rothery, Head of BBC Pop Music TV added: “Our annual New Year’s Eve performances on BBC One are about bringing some of the biggest names in music to people’s homes, wherever they are in the UK…I’m so pleased to be able to announce that Rick Astley – who has had a fantastic 2023 so far – will be soundtracking the celebrations this year. It’s a brilliant way to round off another fantastic year of live performances on the BBC.”

Astley follows on from Sam Ryder, who brought in 2023 at last year’s event. Previous New Year’s Rocks acts include Years & Years, Alicia Keys and Craig David.

Recently, Astley has revealed that he suffers from hearing loss and has recorded a new version of his song ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ with incorrect lyrics to raise awareness of the condition.

Astley has partnered with Specsavers to highlight the impact of hearing loss and the importance of getting tested and treated. In a video released on his social media channels, the singer discussed taking a hearing test and discovering that he has lost some of his hearing.

“There are certain things I just can’t hear anymore,” Astley revealed, adding that mishearing words is one of the first symptoms of hearing loss. “So, we’ve had a bit of fun with my lyrics just to raise awareness of it.”

In a statement on the Specsavers website, Astley also revealed that he now uses hearing aids. “It’s probably a result of playing the drums as a kid and working in the music industry, so [Specsavers has] given me my first hearing aids,” Astley explained.