Rick Ross announces he will climb Mount Kilimanjaro in “early 2024”

Rick Ross has shared his intentions to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in “early 2024”.

The rapper first announced on the Full Send podcast that he had ambitions to scale the mountain in Tanzania in 2022. He then promised he would spend 2023 getting in shape for the challenge.

Now, in an Instagram story, he has confirmed he will climb the mountain next year: “It’s official. Early 2024, it’s going down.” Ross, who shared a video of him running and training for next year’s ascent, said he was “getting in the best shape of our lives [for this]. Promise I won’t fall out on you muthafuckas.”

The mountain climb usually takes five to nine days to complete, and trekkers must pass through a rainforest base, an alpine desert, and a chilly glacial zone at the peak. The top of Kilimanjaro also contains 49 per cent less oxygen than at base camp; only two-thirds of adventurers complete the climb due to altitude sickness or other health reasons.

Ross has said he has a Plan B: a watch. “If I pull that pin on it, in one hour that helicopter will be there for us.”

Rick Ross plans to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro – tallest stand-alone mountain – in 2024https://t.co/3Yh0bOWXIA pic.twitter.com/vihje95iV9 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) December 15, 2023

In other news, Rick Ross recently opened up about his lean addiction and partying habits. Referencing the aftermath of his 2018 heart attack, Ross said: “I had to make some big changes,” he admitted. “I still don’t sleep. I’m a partier. I’m gonna be that way till I die. I’ve tried taking things to help, but it’s useless. The medicine that I take now is for seizures and shit like that. I partied hard.”

He also made headlines for saying he was “interested” in signing Kanye West to his own record label, Maybach Music Group. He called it “an amazing idea, a boss idea”: “Ye, what’s up? Talk to me. Let’s make history, baby.”