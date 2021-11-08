Rick Ross announces release date for new album ‘Richer Than I Ever Been’

Rick Ross has finally set a release date for his 11th studio album ‘Richer Than I Ever Been’, which he originally announced in August 2020.

In an Instagram post, Ross wrote that his long-awaited new album would be arriving on December 10, 2021.

The rapper shared the cover art, photographed by Jonathan Mannion, which features a regal-looking Ross wearing a hat and covering his face with white gloves.

Advertisement

The album’s first single ‘Outlawz’, featuring 21 Savage and Jazmine Sullivan, will be released on November 12.

‘Richer Than I Ever Been’ is Ross’ first LP in two years, following 2019’s ‘Port of Miami 2’. The album included guest spots from the likes of Nipsey Hussle, Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor and more, debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

NME‘s Will Lavin said of the album: “While the beginning of the album struggles, you’ll be hard pushed to find a five-song stretch as flawless as the close out tracks on Ross’ 10th studio album. This stretch begins with ‘I Still Pray’, which hears Ross recount waking up in hospital after suffering one of the two seizures he endured in 2011; he navigates his faith through a sea of crying guitar strings that would feel right at home on Thug Life’s 1994 self-titled album.”

Since 2019, Ross has made a number of guest appearances on other artists’ records, including Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’.

Advertisement

Drake recently declared Rick Ross “the greatest rapper alive” in a video along with the latest signing to his OVO Sound label, Smiley.

In June, Ross contributed a new verse to a remixed version of Guapdad 4000 and Illmind’s How Many’, and appeared in new visuals for the track.