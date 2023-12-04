Rick Ross reveals he’s a fan of Phil Collins and Gloria Estefan

Rick Ross has professed his love for the music of Phil Collins and Gloria Estefan in a new interview – see what he had to say below.

The Miami rapper spoke to PEOPLE magazine following the release of his joint album with Meek Mill, ‘Too Good To Be True’. While discussing his favourite music, he admitted that fans would be surprised by some additions he has made to his personal playlists.

“It’s too easy. Phil Collins, ‘In The Air Tonight’,” he said, before turning the volume on the song up. “This is that yacht music right here.” In addition to Collins, Sade, and New Jersey hip-hop duo PM Dawn, he also expressed his love for Gloria Estefan’s music. “Welcome to Miami! You feel me? That’s just that top down, Miami shit. Let the top down,” he said.

Advertisement

“Matter of fact, leave the top at home. Don’t only let it down. Leave it at home. You can’t even let it back up. Fuck it,” he adds. “That’s Miami.”

The rapper-producer, known for sampling and flipping classic recordings, also spoke about the inspiration he finds in “timeless records”, stating: “I know where I want inspiration from. I know where I need it. Timeless records. When I’m talking about records that’s 40 years old, 30 years old, what’s the feeling I’m looking for? I could just keep going.”

Later in the interview, the rapper also commented on the significance of European music in his Miami upbringing, specifically drawing links to his sampling of Tears For Fears’ ‘Shout’ on ‘Too Good To Be True’ cut, ‘Go To Hell’. “The same way the Latin scene was in Miami, the European music scene was in Miami,” he expressed. “So Tears For Fears, most definitely, that shit was like 2 Live Crew.”

The 17-track ‘Too Good To Be True’ was released on November 10, and features guest appearances from DJ Khaled, Future, Teyana Taylor, Wale, Shaquille O’Neal, and more. The release is Rick Ross’ and Meek Mill’s 12th and sixth studio album respectively.

In March, Rick Ross’ pet buffaloes were reported to be causing a nuisance to his Georgia estate neighbour. She expressed concern that the buffaloes, who had escaped from the rapper’s 280-acre ‘Promise Land’ estate and started grazing on her property’s land, could pose a danger to her two young children.

Advertisement

Ross later responded by assuring his neighbour that there was no risk of his buffaloes hurting her children, in addition to pleading with the public to return his pets to his estate. “I always return stray animals,” he said in a video posted to Instagram. “Make sure to always keep a collar on your animal. And mine don’t have a collar ’cause you know it’s mine. So when you see my buffalo, give it a carrot. Give it an apple. They’re so kind and so peaceful.”