Rick Ross is “interested” in signing Kanye West

Rick Ross has revealed that he would be “interested” in signing Kanye West to his own record label, Maybach Music Group.

The Floridan rap legend created his label in 2009 when Ross dropped his third studio album ‘Deeper Than Rap’, launching the careers of Wale, Meek Mill, French Montana and more. Recently, he voiced his interest in signing Ye in an Instagram video.

“I just came up with an amazing idea, a boss idea,” Ross said. “This is something extremely realistic to me.”

He continued: “We’ve created amazing masterpieces in the past. The boss, Ricky Rozay, I’m interested in signing Kanye West. Maybach Music. Ye, what’s up? Talk to me. Let’s make history, baby.”

Rick Ross offers to sign Kanye West to Maybach Music Group 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZU6GGa06pX — Kurrco (@Kurrco) October 19, 2023

Rick Ross is open to distribute Kanye West's new project under MMG https://t.co/3Yh0bOWpT2 pic.twitter.com/XB7lRMYpRj — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 19, 2023

This year, fans await two albums from Ye; the sequel to his first-ever gospel album ‘Jesus Is King’, ‘Jesus Is King 2’, and his collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign.

Last October the Chicagoan was reportedly dropped from Def Jam Records, and his imprint GOOD Music is no longer associated with the label.

Last week, it was reported that Ye and Dolla $ign are shopping their debut joint album to record labels. Ross offered to distribute any of the Grammy winner’s upcoming projects via MMG.

He said: “I’m a creative. I’m an artist. Imagine if Ye came and allowed MMG to distribute his new project. Imagine that. What’s your favourite Rick Ross-Ye collab? Imagine that. Imagine the artistic drive. And I got some amazing ideas for the Yeezy brand. Let’s speak.”

Kanye West hasn’t replied to Ross at the time of writing.

In other news, Ye and Dolla $ign were reportedly due to hold a private album listening party for their album in Italy earlier this month. However, the event has since been cancelled over safety concerns before it was even announced.

West also attempted to trademark the term “Yews” despite being condemned for a series of controversial anti-Semitic remarks last year.

Rick Ross and protégé Meek Mill have a joint album on the way called ‘Too Good To Be True’. They dropped the launch single ‘SHAQ & KOBE’ last month and last week released a second, ‘Lyrical Eazy’.