Rick Ross leaves interview to use the bathroom – but doesn’t return

Rick Ross walked out of an interview recently and didn’t return.

Ross was appearing on The 85 South Comedy Show when, just over half-an-hour in, Ross asked to be excused so he could use the bathroom.

Ross said: “Let me use the rest room one time and I’m [going to] take this jacket off,” before exiting the room.

However, Ross didn’t return and the hosts of the show were notified off camera that Ross had left after needing to catch a flight.

One of the hosts, DC Young Fly said in response: “Why he ain’t just say that?” Another host, Chico, jokingly said Ross was “the Phantom of the Opera.”

“How he just going to disappear like that? We ain’t even say bye or nothing!” DC added.

You can watch the moment here:

Last week (December 18), Ross was discussing possible VERZUZ opponents and named friend and frequent collaborator JAY-Z as a possible matchup.

The Miami rapper sat down with The Real this week to promote his new album, ‘Richer Than I Ever Been’, and he was asked which rapper he would like to go against in the battle series created by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.

“JAY-Z… Yeah! Why not?” Ross answered. “To me, that’s what makes VERZUZ special because it brings out the best in both parties.”

He continued: “That’s a possibility, but I gotta give my flowers to the big homie. I got to. My homie gave me my first opportunity signing me to Def Jam Records, and he’s one-of-one.”

VERZUZ is the popular entertainment series that pits producers, songwriters and artists against each other in a rap battle style format that is broadcast via Instagram Live, Triller, YouTube, Facebook, and Fire TV.