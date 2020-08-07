Rick Ross plays unreleased verse from Kanye West’s ‘Famous’ during ‘VERZUZ’ battle

Rick Ross shared his unreleased verse from Kanye West’s ‘Famous’ during his VERZUZ battle last night (August 6) with 2 Chainz.

The song, which appeared on West’s 2016 album ‘The Life Of Pablo’ and caused a lot of controversy due to its Taylor Swift reference, was originally released with verses from West, a hook by Rihanna, and background vocals from Swizz Beatz.

Now, it’s been revealed that Miami rapper Ross had a verse on the song before it was taken off. Sharing it as his battle with 2 Chainz came to a close, the verse hears Rozay spit: “The furnace, fires, fortunes, and the fumes / The aura arrogance is been known to fill the room / Boom, little n***a who are you? / Roc-A-Fella Records on record to kill a crew.”

See Ross debut the verse below:

Super fans of Rozay would have most likely heard the track before. It featured on the 2016 Maybach Music mixtape ‘Priorities 4’, which also featured tracks by Meek Mill, Wale, Rockie Fresh, Omarion, and others.

VERZUZ is the popular go-to form of entertainment that pits producers, songwriters and artists against each other in a rap battle style format on Instagram Live and Apple Music.

Competitors take it in turns playing a song from a list of 20 from their discography, as fans, friends and fellow artists watch on. A winner is later decided by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz.

Kicking off in March after Timbaland and Swizz Beatz issued challenges to one another, the matchups so far have included T-Pain vs Lil Jon, Alicia Keys and John Legend, and The-Dream vs Sean Garrett.

Last month, Snoop Dogg and DMX went head to head against each other for VERZUZ in what was billed as “the battle of the dogs.”

The pair ran through their hits in a mammoth 21 rounds, which saw both artists praise each other and reveal their inspirations during the live streamed event that was watched by more than 500,000 people.