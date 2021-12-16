Rick Ross says ‘VERZUZ’ battle with JAY-Z is “a possibility”

Rick Ross has been discussing possible VERZUZ opponents, and he’s named friend and frequent collaborator JAY-Z as a possible matchup.

The Miami rapper sat down with The Real this week to promote his new album, ‘Richer Than I Ever Been’, and he was asked which rapper he would like to go against in the battle series created by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.

“JAY-Z… Yeah! Why not?” Ross answered. “To me, that’s what makes VERZUZ special because it brings out the best in both parties.”

He continued: “That’s a possibility, but I gotta give my flowers to the big homie. I got to. My homie gave me my first opportunity signing me to Def Jam Records, and he’s one-of-one.”

VERZUZ is the popular entertainment series that pits producers, songwriters and artists against each other in a rap battle style format that is broadcast via Instagram Live, Triller, YouTube, Facebook, and Fire TV.