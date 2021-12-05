Rick Ross shares new single ‘Little Havana’ and reveals tracklist of new album

Rick Ross has shared a new single, ‘Little Havana’ – you can listen to it below.

Ross also unveiled the official tracklist for his upcoming new album, ‘Richer Than I’ve Ever Been’, from which the new single is taken.

The list was shared by Ross this week (December 3) on Instagram.

Guest appearances on the new album include Wale, Blxst, Benny The Butcher, Future, Wiz Khalifa and more.

Ross’ long-awaited, eleventh studio album arrives on December 10.

“Really, I feel this is the best album I’ve ever done. I make progress every day. I feel like some of the stuff I’m saying on this album is really going to separate it from others,” he said back in September.

Since 2019, Ross has made a number of guest appearances on other artists’ records, including Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’.