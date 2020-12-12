Rick Rubin set court date after breaking Hawaii’s Covid-19 quarantine rules

Super producer Rick Rubin has been charged with breaking Covid-19 quarantine rules in Hawaii, it’s being reported.

Local newspaper The Garden Island in the state says Rubin has been set a court date is February 9, 2021.

Rules in Hawaii state that off-island visitors must quarantine for two weeks upon entering, but the report states that Rubin was spotted on September 2 – before his quarantine ended – walking along the deserted Anini Beach. He was alone except for a member of the paparazzi.

It’s reported that a passerby then took a video on their phone and reported Rubin to the authorities.

According to CNN, officials in Hawaii stated back in April that rule-breaks of this kind are punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 or jail time.

Last year, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor criticised Rick Rubin as the band entered the studio with the latter to record their long-awaited sixth album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’.

“When it came time to work with Rick, he just wasn’t fucking there,” Taylor said. “He had six different projects going on, it felt like. It’s, like, ‘Oh, I’m working with U2 now.’ And I’m, like, ‘We’re still in the fucking studio, dude.’ Honestly, it wasn’t until we finished the vocals at his house that I saw him more than once a week.”

Among a host of projects this year, Rubin produced The Strokes‘ new album ‘The New Abnormal’. Reviewing the album, NME wrote: “This is a cool album, the kind you begrudgingly grow to love, even if it never cared about you. And isn’t that quintessentially The Strokes?”