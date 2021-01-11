Ricky Gervais recalls the nerve-wracking time he first met David Bowie

Ricky Gervais has remembered the first time he met David Bowie, and how the late star tracked him down “like the FBI” afterwards.

The pair shared a strong relationship, with Bowie appearing on Gervais’ show Extras, and Gervais returning the favour with a stand-up set at the Bowie-curated High Line festival in New York in 2007.

“I was invited to a special performance by Bowie at BBC TV Centre,” Gervais remembered of the pair’s first meeting in a new interview with The Telegraph.