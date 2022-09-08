Ricky Martin files $30million lawsuit against nephew who accused him of sexual assault

Ricky Martin has filed a $30million (£26million) lawsuit against his nephew who previously accused him of sexual assault. Martin strenuously denies the allegations saying they are “completely false”.

In a new eight-page complaint, Martin and his lawyer allege that the singer’s nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sánchez Martin, has continued to harass the singer with Instagram messages sent as recently as August 14, according to Rolling Stone.

“Defendant Sánchez has threatened and extorted [Martin] that, unless he is economically compensated, he will continue with his campaign to assassinate his reputation and integrity, through false and malicious imputations,” the lawsuit signed by Martin’s lawyer Dora L. Monserrate Peñagarícano alleges. Sánchez is yet to respond to the claims.

The filing also claims Sánchez’s previous allegations claiming that Martin sexually assaulted him – allegations he dropped at a July hearing – caused Martin to suffer at least $10million (£8.7million) worth of economic damages and an additional $20million (£17.4million) worth of damage to his “previously impeccable reputation earned through his long artistic and altruistic career.”

According to the lawsuit, Sánchez’s accusations also caused Martin to have multimillion dollar contracts, as well as present and future contracts cancelled.

The singer is claiming for extortion, malicious prosecution and abuse of rights.

Martin is also thought to be asking the court to order that Sánchez “immediately refrain from communicating” with him and his family in any way.

It comes after the singer’s nephew, was previously granted a restraining order without a hearing against Martin after accusing him of sexual abuse.

A judge eventually dismissed the temporary restraining order against Martin after his nephew asked to have the case dropped.

Ricky Martin is best known for his 1999 hits ‘Livin’ La Vida Loca’ and ‘She’s All I Ever Had’, both of which appeared on his eponymous fifth (and first English-language) studio album (self-titled).

His latest release was the ‘Pausa EP’, which landed in May 2020 and is set to be followed up with another EP, ‘Play’, at some point this year.