Ricky Martin restraining order case dismissed after nephew withdraws claims

A judge has dismissed the temporary restraining order against Ricky Martin after his accuser asked to have the case dismissed.

The singer’s 21-year-old nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, was previously granted a restraining order against Martin after accusing him of sexual abuse. According to attorneys for Martin, Sanchez asked to have the case dismissed in a Puerto Rican court today (July 21) and his request was obliged.

“The accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter. The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case,” Martin’s attorneys said. “This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.”

Truth prevails. Swipe right for English pic.twitter.com/4Q7UOHCi7e — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) July 21, 2022

The allegations first came to surface on July 1 when a judge granted a restraining order against Martin under the Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act. Puerto Rican authorities revealed that the Latin pop hitmaker had been issued with restraining order which local sources have speculated was an administrative filing by a former partner. Martin continued to deny the allegations that led to the order, calling them “completely false”.

“The allegations against Ricky Martin that lead to a protection order are completely false and fabricated,” representatives for Martin said the time. “We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated.”

In a pre-recorded video shared after the claim was dismissed, Martin addressed his court victory.

“I wish him the best and I wish he finds the help so he can start a new life filled with love and truth and joy and that he doesn’t hurt anyone else,” he said.

Ricky Martin is best known for his 1999 hits ‘Livin’ La Vida Loca’ and ‘She’s All I Ever Had’, both of which appeared on his eponymous fifth (and first English-language) studio album (self-titled).

His latest release was the ‘Pausa EP’, which landed in May 2020 and is set to be followed up with another EP, ‘Play’, at some point this year.