Ricky Martin’s nephew reportedly files new sexual assault complaint against singer

A new sexual assault complaint has been filed against Ricky Martin.

Although the identity of the person who filed the complaint and related details were not made public, the Associated Press has reported that a person unauthorised to speak about the case has attributed the claims to nephew Dennis Yadiel Sánchez Martin.

The person also claims that the complaint does not automatically trigger an arrest because the alleged incident is not recent, adding that police will investigate and determine whether charges are warranted.

The allegations come after the Martin filed a $30million (£26million) extortion lawsuit against his nephew last week in which the singer claimed that Sánchez had continued to harass the singer with Instagram messages.

The singer’s nephew, was previously granted a restraining order without a hearing against Martin after accusing him of sexual abuse.

A judge eventually dismissed the temporary restraining order against Martin after his nephew asked to have the case dropped. Martin strenuously denies the allegations saying they are “completely false”.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Martin’s lawyer José Andréu-Fuentes said of the new complaint: “These claims are wildly offensive and completely untethered from reality. When this man previously made similar allegations, his legal case had to be withdrawn – not least because he himself admitted under oath that Ricky Martin had never assaulted him in any way.

“Now, after being sued for trying to extort Mr. Martin, he is attempting to spread his lies again. It is beyond time that the media stops giving this deeply troubled individual the oxygen of publicity and allows him to get the help he so clearly needs.”

Ricky Martin is best known for his 1999 hits ‘Livin’ La Vida Loca’ and ‘She’s All I Ever Had’, both of which appeared on his eponymous fifth (and first English-language) studio album (self-titled).

His latest release was the ‘Pausa EP’, which landed in May 2020 and is set to be followed up with another EP, ‘Play’, at some point this year.