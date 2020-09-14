Rico Nasty: “It’s time women stop worrying about what men think about them”

Rico Nasty has said she thinks women should stop worrying about the opinions of men and instead do what they want to do.

Speaking in a new interview with NME, Rico discussed the impact of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s controversial new track ‘WAP’, and how it’s offered liberation to many with regards to sexuality.

Getting behind the track and its message, Rico said: “Let these guys know that they can’t tell you what to do. I’mma shake this ass, and you’re going to watch it and you’re going to pay my bills.

“I love it because it’s time women stop worrying about what men think about them. We might not say we are, but [women can be] really mean and like ‘That’s that hoe shit!’ and it’s really not. It’s really just having fun and enjoying your life.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Rico spoke about her admiration of Joan Jett, saying that the pioneering Blackhearts frontwoman “taught me how to take ‘No’ and smile.”

Rico said that she was particularly inspired by how Jett took on her male critics when she went solo in the late 1970s.

“[Jett taught me] how to take ‘No’ and smile,” Rico said. “So many people told her that her music was too hard and too raw.

“When I came on the scene, I was definitely on the softer side but then I started telling people to kiss my ass. I felt like I worked so hard that I deserved what I have, so I started making crazier music.”

Meanwhile, Rico Nasty has taken to social media overnight to tease another collaboration with 100 gecs, following several collabs between the two acts in 2020.

Originally posted to Triller, and then further across Instagram and Twitter, Rico shared a video of her rapping along to a yet-to-be-released track, captioned with “More Rico x 100gecs Please”.