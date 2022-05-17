Rico Nasty says a new “intrusive” single is “coming out very soon”

Rico Nasty has confirmed that she’s about to release a new single – hear a snippet of the track below.

In multiple social media posts made Sunday (May 15) the rapper teased new music, tweeting to fans: “I have a new song coming out very soon”. Rico also told fans that the vibe of the track would be “intrusive”.

This morning (May 17) she dropped a video clip of the song, with the caption ‘Black Punk’. The heavy and abrasive sounding track features the rapper confidently sharing lines like “life is a movie but I never act” before a chorus where the lyrics “Black punk” are repeated.

In the clip, Rico can be seen wearing black lipstick and sunglasses as she blows out smoke rings cut between shots of a city.

This new music follows the release of her single ‘Vaderz’ featuring Bktherula back in April. Last year, the rapper teased that she’d be releasing a new project called ‘Rx’ but it’s not clear if this yet-to-be released track will appear on the project.

Rico also teamed up with Doja Cat at Coachella this year, to perform the track ‘Tia Tamera’, a single taken from the deluxe version of Doja Cat’s debut album ‘Amala’.

Earlier this year, Nasty spoke out about fans encouraging her to twerk on stage.

“This is probably the worst thing that you could put up while a female rapper is performing, even if she is gonna twerk, even if that’s what she does,” she said, before adding “this is so disrespectful.”