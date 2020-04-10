Rico Nasty shares new single ‘Popstar’ with colourful visual

Rapper Rico Nasty has dropped her latest single ‘Popstar’ alongside a colourful, pop-art collage styled visual, directed by Jason Joyride and shot in Rico’s basement while self-isolating.

Watch the DIY video below:

‘Popstar’ is the latest in a string of singles the rapper has dropped over the past few months, with ‘Hard, ‘IDGAF’ and most recently ‘Lightning’ back in March. This year has also seen Rico feature alongside Kero Kero Bonito on the Charli XCX remix of ‘ringtone’ by 100 gecs, along with teaming up with Boys Noize for their single ‘Girl Crush’.

Rico is currently gearing up to release her debut album sometime this year, after a series of mixtapes and other projects over the last few years. The most recent was 2019’s ‘Anger Management’, a collaboration with longtime producer Kenny Beats.

Other than confirming its release in 2020, Rico has been relatively tight-lipped about the forthcoming full-length. “I’ma just be real and say I hope you motherfuckers like it,” Rico told Dazed about the upcoming debut last month.

“It’s not based on one aesthetic. I keep listening to it back to back to back, swapping out songs, pulling them back.”