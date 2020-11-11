Rico Nasty shares ‘OHFR?’, new cut from her debut album

Ahead of the release of her debut album ‘Nightmare Vacation’, Rico Nasty has dropped another single, ‘OHFR?’

In a press release, Nasty shared her sentiments on the song via a handwritten note which you can see in full below. In it, she thanked fans for their support of ‘OHFR?’ saying, “It’s crazy how much love y’all been showing this song before it even came out.”

“Y’all are so dedicated it motivates me! This sound is something y’all been waiting for. Oh for real!”

Advertisement

The track dropped today (November 11) alongside an official music video, directed by Spudmckenzie and produced by 100 Gecs.

At only two minutes long, the monochrome video sees Nasty go through several costume changes, spitting her lyrics furiously toward the camera with an abundance of attitude.

Watch the punk rock riot below:

Nasty only announced the official release date of ‘Nightmare Vacation’ yesterday (November 10), slating the highly anticipated debut album’s release for December 4.

Advertisement

As well as ‘OHFR?’, the new album looks to feature previous singles ‘iPhone’, ‘Own It’ and ‘Don’t Like Me’ featuring Gucci Mane and Don Toliver.

The album is also set to feature collaborations with the likes of Trippie Redd and Aminé.