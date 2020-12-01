Rico Nasty shares tracklist for debut album ‘Nightmare Vacation’

Rico Nasty has shared the tracklist for her upcoming debut album ‘Nightmare Vacation’ – you can see it below.

Set to arrive on Friday (December 4), the album will feature the singles ‘OHFR?’ with 100 gecs’ Dylan Brady, ‘Own It’, ‘iPhone’, as well as her Gucci Mane and Don Toliver collaboration, ‘Don’t Like Me’.

Other guests that feature on ‘Nightmare Vacation’ include Aminé and Trippie Redd.

Advertisement

Last week, Rico posted a trailer for the album. In the two-minute clip, she discussed how she feels about the album while different snippets of songs from the record play in the background.

Speaking in a recent interview with NME, Rico said she thinks women should stop worrying about the opinions of men and instead do what they want to do.

She discussed the impact of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s controversial new track ‘WAP’, and how it’s offered liberation to many with regards to sexuality.

Getting behind the track and its message, Rico said: “Let these guys know that they can’t tell you what to do. I’mma shake this ass, and you’re going to watch it and you’re going to pay my bills.

Advertisement

“I love it because it’s time women stop worrying about what men think about them. We might not say we are, but [women can be] really mean and like ‘That’s that hoe shit!’ and it’s really not. It’s really just having fun and enjoying your life.”

Meanwhile, Rico has spoken about her admiration of Joan Jett, saying that the pioneering Blackhearts frontwoman “taught me how to take ‘No’ and smile”.