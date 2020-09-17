Rico Nasty teases new song ‘Own It’, with “a very special surprise”

Rico Nasty has teased the name and release date of a new track, ‘Own It’, dropping tomorrow (September 18).

Taking to social media today, Rico Nasty, real name Maria Kelly, shared what appeared to be the track’s cover artwork.

“The Audio & Video for “Own It” 💃🏽 Drops Tomorrow 1pm est,” she captioned the picture.

Advertisement

“With a Very Special Surprise 🤪”

View it below:

It’s unknown if ‘Own It’ will be the collaboration with 100 gecs the rapper teased earlier in the week.

In a video originally posted to Triller, Kelly could be seen rapping along to a currently unreleased track, with the caption “More Rico x 100gecs Please”.

More Rico x 100gecs please pic.twitter.com/9RWGMNFf7a — TACOBELLA (@Rico_nastyy) September 13, 2020

Advertisement

‘Own It’ will be her first single since releasing ‘IPHONE’ last month, which was produced by 100 gecs’s Dylan Brady. To celebrate the song’s release, the rapper hosted a competition giving away iPhones in a signed Rico Nasty case.

Upon releasing the single, Kelly also announced she had a debut album in the works, titled ‘Nightmare Vacation’. She is yet to confirm a release date for the record.

Kelly has also released a slew of singles throughout the year. She teamed up with Kali Uchis for ‘Aqui Yo Mando, as well as releasing ‘Popstar’, ‘Dirty’ and ‘Lightning’ among others.

In 2019, she and Kenny Beats shared their collaborative album ‘Anger Management’, which NME gave four stars in a review.

Speaking to NME in a recent cover interview, Kelly said she didn’t really know where she “fit” in the music world.

“I don’t really resonate with punk stars because I’m not that hardcore,” she said.

“I like bubbles and stuff; I’m not harsh and crazy. And with this new album, I definitely resonate with being a pop-punk princess.”