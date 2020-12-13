Rico Nasty to release ‘Nightmare Vacation’-themed comic book

Rico Nasty is releasing a comic book to celebrate the arrival of her debut album, ‘Nightmare Vacation’.

The rapper shared excerpts of the comic, titled Nightmare Vacay, on her Instagram. The book itself is written by Rico and comic creator Jarrett Williams, with colouring by Aladdin Collar.

“Rico Nasty is deep in space recording her latest album. Unfortunately, an accidental cannabis nap sends her spaceship, CAM, crashing onto Earth!” the book’s description reads.

“Waking up at a soulless android facility, she’ll have to survive on noodles while searching for her missing ship – but at least she has the help of her new, dope girlfriends, Taco Bella & Trap Levigne.

“Together, they’ll battle countless androids while trying to find CAM and finish her new album.”

Nightmare Vacay comes with either a light purple or black cover, and will be sent out in January through Z2 Comics.

Rico Nasty released ‘Nightmare Vacation’ earlier this month. NME gave the record a four-star review upon its release, writing that “the frenetic Maryland artist will not be restrained by any boundaries – genre, social or otherwise – as this thrilling, wildly charged, star-stuffed debut proves.”

‘Nightmare Vacation’ also landed in the top 50 best albums of 2020, according to NME.