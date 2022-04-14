Ride announce new reissues in celebration of their 30th anniversary

Ride have announced new reissues of their early albums and EPs to mark their 30th anniversary as a band.

The Oxford group are set to re-release their seminal 1990 debut ‘Nowhere’ and its follow-up ‘Going Blank Again’ (1992) on November 4 via Wichita Recordings.

Per a press release, the former will be pressed on on blue vinyl with a gatefold sleeve and embossed artwork; the latter, meanwhile, is available on double orange vinyl with a gatefold sleeve.

Additionally, fans will be able to get their hands on Ride’s first four EPs – ‘Ride’, ‘Play’, ‘Fall’, and ‘Today Forever’ – on a new double white vinyl compilation called ‘4 EPs’. This comes with a 16-page booklet featuring archive photos and an essay by Sonic Cathedral’s Nathaniel Cramp.

All the original audio has been reworked and refined, with the upcoming reissues also available on CD and streaming services. You can pre-order/pre-save them here and see the preview image below.

The announcement comes ahead of Ride’s 2022 ‘Nowhere’ 30th anniversary UK headline tour, which kicks off later this month. See the full schedule and find any remaining tickets from here.

Speaking about the celebratory shows and reissues, singer and guitarist Andy Bell explained: “We were really looking forward to getting out and touring the 30th anniversary of ‘Nowhere’ back in 2020.

“Then the pandemic hit and delayed our plans, but here we are in 2022 and we are still buzzing about getting out on the road, if anything, more so than before.”

He continued: “We feel that ‘Nowhere’ is a debut album worth celebrating, and as well as the tour, we’ve decided to start pressing new editions of the vinyl from the original Ride era. The first batch not only includes ‘Nowhere’, but also ‘Going Blank Again’, and an album we’ve created out of the first ‘4 EPs’.

“This new album has given us a chance to create some new (but old school) Ride artwork, in conjunction with the team at Wichita, which we are pretty pleased with.”

Bell also revealed that Ride have created a new live film of their ‘Nowhere’-centric set. “It’s filmed in as close a location as we could get to the site of the original recording session at Blackwing studios,” he said.

The “worldwide digital experience” was made in partnership with Moment House, and premieres on October 28 – find further information here.

Last October saw Andy Bell release his debut album, ‘Pattern Recognition’, under his electronic alias GLOK.