Ride are to perform a one-off gig next month, which will be live-streamed from a ‘secret location’ and followed by a Q+A.

The gig is ticketed and will be supporting the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust. Tickets cost £12 with the option to donate to the charity. They are on sale now via DICE.

Fans are being warned that the show will not be archived, so is only available to watch live.

In addition, the band have revealed new merchandise featuring reprints of some of their 1990s artwork, which will be available only to ticket holders.

It will be the Oxford band’s first show since a Paris gig in February, where they concluded the European leg of their tour in support of 2019 LP ‘This Is Not A Safe Place‘.

The album was recently stripped back and re-worked by composer Pêtr Aleksänder for a new release titled ‘Clouds In The Mirror’.

During lockdown, vocalist and lead guitarist Andy Bell has been performing regular acoustic sessions on Instagram, as well as a half-hour performance for Rough Trade.

Meanwhile, his bandmates Laurence Colbert and Steve Queralt formed side project ID, releasing a rework of Ride’s 1992 track ‘Chrome Waves’ titled ‘Chrome Symphony‘ earlier this month.