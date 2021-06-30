Ride’s Andy Bell announces debut album under electronic alias GLOK

Ride‘s Andy Bell has announced details of his debut album under his electronic alias GLOK.

‘Pattern Recognition’ is set to come out on October 1 and is being previewed by single ‘Maintaining the Machine’, a collaboration with Sinead O’Brien and featuring Primal Scream’s Simone Marie Butler.

“GLOK is all about the push and pull between electronic and psych in my music,” Bell said of the alter-ego in a statement.

Advertisement

Listen to new track ‘Maintaining the Machine’ below.

Prior to the debut album, Bell recently shared new GLOK track ‘Tories In Jail’, a collaboration with Daniel Avery, Roisin Murphy and Nitzer Ebb, for a fundraiser for Hackney pub The Gun Aid.

See the artwork and tracklist for ‘Pattern Recognition’ below, and pre-order the album here.

01 ‘Dirty Hugs’

02 ‘Closer’

03 ‘That Time Of Night’ (feat Shiarra)

04 ‘Process’ (feat Shamon Cassette)

05 ‘Memorial Device’

06 ‘Maintaining the Machine’ (feat Sinead O’Brien and Simone Marie Butler)

07 ‘Kintsugi’

08 ‘Entanglement’ (feat C.A.R.)

09 ‘Day Three’

10 ‘Invocation’

Advertisement

Bell released his debut solo album under his own name, ‘The View From Halfway Down’, last year.

Sinead O’Brien, meanwhile, released new EP ‘Drowning In Blessings’ last year. In a four-star review of the EP, NME said: “O’Brien says the new EP is “about spaces, claiming personal space in the city, naming things, bringing them closer,” and – just as she planned – these four songs play out like an instruction manual for finding inspiration and forward motion in a world designed to keep you running in circles.”