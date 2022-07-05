Ride’s Andy Bell shares new cover of Pentangle’s ‘Light Flight’

Ride‘s Andy Bell has shared a new cover of Pentangle’s ‘Light Flight’ as a B-side for a new single – check it out below.

The track comes as part of a new single called ‘Lifeline’, which appears on Bell’s recent solo album ‘Flicker’.

Discussing ‘Lifeline’, the former Oasis member said: “In my opinion it’s important to be there for people we love who have gone down rabbit holes, ready to accept them when they come back.

Advertisement

“I hope and want to believe that they will be back from the wilderness at some point.”

Listen to ‘Lifeline’ and the cover of ‘Light Flight’ below.

‘Flicker’ followed Bell’s 2020 solo debut ‘The View From Halfway Down’ and was released on February 11 via Sonic Cathedral.

Speaking about ‘Flicker’, Bell explained in a statement: “When I think about ‘Flicker’, I see it as closure. Most literally, on a half-finished project from over six years ago, but also on a much bigger timescale.

“Some of these songs date back to the ’90s and the cognitive dissonance of writing brand new lyrics over songs that are 20-plus years old makes it feel like it is, almost literally, me exchanging ideas with my younger self.”

Advertisement

“The ‘flicker’ I’m talking about in the lyrics of ‘Something Like Love’ is that flame that makes a person who they are,” Bell said of the track. “I wanted to find that in myself, so I went back to the teenage me – a technique I learned in therapy and have been doing ever since – and got some advice on how to live and be happy in the 2020s.

“’The View From Halfway Down’ was about turning 50 during a time of introspection; ‘Flicker’ is about gathering the tools to equip myself mentally for life in 2022 and beyond – post-pandemic, post-Brexit, post-truth.”

Ride are also reissuing their early albums and EPs to mark the 30th anniversary of their debut album.

The announcement came ahead of Ride’s 2022 ‘Nowhere’ 30th anniversary UK headline tour, which took place earlier this year.

“This new album has given us a chance to create some new (but old school) Ride artwork, in conjunction with the team at Wichita, which we are pretty pleased with,” Bell said.