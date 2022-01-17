Right Said Fred promoted a white supremacy livestream hosted by neo-Nazi

Earlier this month, Right Said Fred promoted a livestream spouting white supremacy and anti-vax rhetoric, hosted by the leader of a group described as “the UK’s biggest fascist threat” – a move their representative reportedly said was done in error.

Over the weekend, The Mirror reported that the ‘90s Europop band – best known for their single ‘I’m Too Sexy’, which Drake recently brought back into the mainstream consciousness – shared a link to the livestream on their Telegram account, which sports over 5,600 followers.

Hosting the stream was Mark Collett, a notorious white supremacist and neo-Nazi, who in 2019 founded the far-right echo chamber Patriotic Alternative. He was joined by avowed white supremacist blogger Jason Köhne, who often posts under the moniker No White Guilt, as well as former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke.

Collett reportedly acknowledged the boost in views his stream gained by Right Said Fred, posting: “I never thought Right Said Fred would ever share any of my content, but we live in interesting times! It’s interesting seeing so many mainstream celebrities and musicians ending up on Telegram because of the censorship on mainstream social networks.”

On their Telegram profile, Right Said Fred describe themselves as “two musicians with opinions that don’t fit the mainstream news media narrative”. Though in a statement shared by a representative of the duo, they claimed they posted the link to Collett’s livestream in error.

“The boys share information they feel isn’t covered by the mainstream media, this is a rare example where the band got it wrong,” their rep said.

Last August, singer Richard Fairbrass was hospitalised after he contracted COVID-19. He maintained staunch on his views that the vaccine for the virus is a “scam”, however, telling reporters outside his home that he was “absolutely not” getting the jab.

According to the band’s Instagram, they attend an anti-vaccination rally in London last month. They’d previously caught flak for their presence at one in September of 2020.