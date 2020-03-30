Rihanna addresses delay of new album: “If I feel it, I’m putting it out”

Rihanna has spoken about the wait for her forthcoming ninth album, saying that she won’t release it until she’s happy with it.

The ‘Work’ singer, whose last album was 2016’s ‘Anti’, said “there are no rules” and “there’s no format” with regards to making her new record.

“I don’t want my albums to feel like themes,” she told British Vogue in a new interview. “There are no rules. There’s no format. There’s just good music, and if I feel it, I’m putting it out.”

She went on to confirm with the interviewer that there will be reggae-influenced music on the record but suggested it wouldn’t be entirely dedicated to that genre, as previously reported. “I feel like I have no boundaries. I’ve done everything – I’ve done all the hits, I’ve tried every genre – now I’m just, I’m wide open. I can make anything that I want,” she said.

As for the album’s release, RiRi said she couldn’t give an answer. “I can’t say when I’m going to drop. But I am very aggressively working on music.”

Elsewhere in the interview the 32-year-old singer revealed that she plans to have “three or four” children in the next decade – with or without a partner. “I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong…’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love,” she said.

The Bajan pop star, who for the last three years has resided mainly in London, also spoke about her affection for the English capital because it helps her be her most creative. When asked where her ideal night out would be in London, she said she’d “rather go to Brixton” than attend events “with the fanciest of crowds.”

“But if I do that now, and I try to get some Jamaican food [in Brixton], it’s going to be an event, you know?” she said.

She went on to explain that when she does go out – often to events with exclusive guestlists – she does it because it helps her be in a “bubble” where she is less recognised. “I like it because they’re too bougie to give a shit about me,” she said. “When I walk into those places, I am invisible. And nothing makes me feel better than being invisible.

“So if I want a night off, I go hang with the people I would never hang with. And I just, I’m just in my bubble. Which I really enjoy about London.”

In other news, Rihanna recently teamed up with PartyNextDoor on the track ‘Believe It’, marking her first new song in four years. It features on PartyNextDoor’s latest album ‘PARTYMOBILE’, which dropped in the early hours of Friday morning (March 27).