Mystery megastar has booked out all the guest spots on chatshows on US network TV on August 8

A huge female pop star is announcing their return on Thursday (August 8) – by appearing on ALL the day’s major chatshows on US TV networks.

Five of US TV’s biggest chatshows are promising a “special guest” surprise appearance. These are The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on CBS; Conan on TBS; The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers on NBC; and ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live.

There was initially no confirmation that the special guest would be the same person. However, while the identity of the singer in question has not been confirmed, Pop Crave has stated that the mystery star will be a female singer.

It’s an unprecedented move for US TV for a special guest to appear on so many shows on the same evening, and has led to speculation over their identity. Rihanna, Adele and Beyoncé are all in the frame.

Rihanna would appear the most likely of the three names ready to return. Last week (July 30), Spotify appeared to be teasing new Rihanna music. When Rihanna followed Spotify on Instagram after unfollowing Tidal, Spotify gave her a wave on their Instagram Story alongside a photo of Rihanna’s song ‘Where Have You Been’.

In January, Rihanna said she was “super close” to finishing her first album since ‘Anti’ in 2016. She added in May the album would be a reggae record, with Shakka stating he will be one of the guests. The British artist said the album is “absolutely insane”.

Beyoncé is perhaps unlikely to be releasing a new album so close to the release of her role in The Lion King. Beyoncé curated the film’s soundtrack ‘The Lion King: The Gift’, released in July. The soundtrack features Kendrick Lamar and Childish Gambino, as well as her husband Jay-Z and the couple’s seven-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

On her 30th birthday in May, Adele joked her next album would be called ’30’ and would be a drum & bass record. But, since releasing ’25’ in 2015, there has been little info about who Adele is working with on new music.

The mystery singer might be none of these stars, but Rihanna, Adele and Beyoncé appear the most likely names in the frame.