Rihanna and A$AP Rocky reportedly welcome second child together

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have welcomed their second child together, it has been reported.

According to TMZ, the singer gave birth to a baby boy in Los Angeles, California on August 3. The newborn’s name is yet to be revealed. However, the outlet claimed that it begins with an ‘R’ like his older brother RZA Athelston Mayers, who was born in May 2022.

Rihanna announced she was expecting another baby during her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance in Glendale, Arizona back in February.

As the pop star began the career-spanning set with ‘Bitch Better Have My Money’, she appeared to rub her stomach through her all-red outfit. Her representatives subsequently confirmed that she was pregnant with her second child.

Recently, Wu-Tang Clan rapper RZA responded to Rihanna and ASAP Rocky naming their firstborn after him.

He said it was “a great honour to know that there’s another generation that’s not even of my own household that feels the strength and the inspiration of that name”.

RZA – real name Robert Fitzgerald Diggs – has previously explained that his moniker stands for “Ruler, Zi-Zag-Zig, Allah”, which translates to “Ruler, Knowledge-Wisdom-Understanding, Allah”.

Earlier this year, A$AP Rocky took to Instagram to reveal his son’s name in a slideshow of photos. “WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN’ HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN. RZA,” he wrote as the caption.

A$AP Rocky last month stirred up speculation that he and Rihanna had gotten married due to the lyrics of his recent single ‘Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n)’. The couple are said to have made their relationship official in December 2020. Speaking to GQ the following year, A$AP Rocky called the ‘Umbrella’ artist “the love of my life”.

Meanwhile, Rihanna is among the acts rumoured to be headlining Glastonbury Festival 2024. It was previously reported that she had signed up to top the bill this year, but was forced to pull out because of her pregnancy.