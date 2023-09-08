Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s second child is called Riot Rose

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky‘s second child has been named Riot Rose Meyers, according to reports.

It was reported that the child was born last month, and a birth certificate obtained by The Blast revealed that he was born on August 1 and named Riot Rose.

It was previously claimed by TMZ that the name begins with an ‘R’ like his older brother RZA Athelston Mayers, who was born in May 2022.

Advertisement

Rihanna announced she was expecting another baby during her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance in Glendale, Arizona back in February.

As the pop star began the career-spanning set with ‘Bitch Better Have My Money’, she appeared to rub her stomach through her all-red outfit. Her representatives subsequently confirmed that she was pregnant with her second child.

Recently, Wu-Tang Clan rapper RZA responded to Rihanna and ASAP Rocky naming their firstborn after him.

He said it was “a great honour to know that there’s another generation that’s not even of my own household that feels the strength and the inspiration of that name”.

RZA – real name Robert Fitzgerald Diggs – has previously explained that his moniker stands for “Ruler, Zi-Zag-Zig, Allah”, which translates to “Ruler, Knowledge-Wisdom-Understanding, Allah”.

Advertisement

A$AP Rocky last month stirred up speculation that he and Rihanna had gotten married due to the lyrics of his recent single ‘Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n)’. The couple are said to have made their relationship official in December 2020. Speaking to GQ the following year, A$AP Rocky called the singer “the love of my life”.