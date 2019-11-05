Rihanna and T.I. back campaign to save Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed

Rodney Reed is set to be executed on November 20.

Rihanna and T.I. have backed efforts to stop the upcoming execution of Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed.

Reed has been incarcerated for more than 21 years for the 1996 rape and murder of Stacey Stites, but he is scheduled to be executed on November 20 despite continually protesting his innocence.

Mr Reed was convicted in 1998 and reportedly had a sexual relationship with Ms Stites. Fresh evidence now suggests that her fiancee, former police officer Jimmy Fennel, may have been the real culprit.

Posting on Twitter, Rihanna shared a petition that urges Texas Governor Greg Abbott to halt the execution, which is scheduled for 20 November.

“One Click!!! SIGN this petition if you don’t believe the Government should kill an innocent man!!! @GovAbbott,” she wrote.

The petition, which has been signed by over 100,000 people, was also backed by T.I.

I just signed this petition to tell @GovAbbott to stop the execution of Rodney Reed. You should too!!! #FreeRodneyReed,” he wrote.

Reed’s other high profile supporters include Kim Kardashian, LL Cool J and US TV personality Dr Phil.

In the aftermath of Stites’ death, Fennel was convicted of the abduction and rape of another woman and spent time in prison. According to an affidavit filed by one prisoner, Fennell admitted that he had killed Ms Stites for cheating on him.

